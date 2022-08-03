Deadline has unveiled the exit date from Joker: Folie à Deuxthe sequel to the film with Joaquin Phoenix in the role of the protagonist and directed by Todd Phillips: the debut in theaters is set at October 4, 2024.

The work on the sequel to the blockbuster film of 2019 had already been confirmed in recent days by the director, who had shared on Instagram a photo of the film’s script and a shot of actor Joaquin Phoenix holding the text.

The title of the film was also revealed from the cover, Joker: Folie à Deux, a reference to shared psychotic disorder, a rare psychiatric syndrome in which a symptom of psychosis is transmitted to another individual. That it is a possible clue to the possible presence of Harley Quinn? We’ll see.

Joaquin Phoenix as the Joker

For the moment, the details on the Joker sequel are practically non-existent. In addition to the release date unveiled by Deadline, at the moment we only know that Joaquin Phoenix will again take on the role of the Joker.

According to some rumors, the film will have elements of a musical and Lady Gaga could be part of it. It also appears to be the most violent DC Universe movie ever, with some rumors claiming that we will see multiple beheadings, torture scenes, explosions and a Clockwork Orange-style rape scene. All indiscretions without official confirmation and therefore we advise you to take with pliers.