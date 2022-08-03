Valencia’s confidence grows around Arthur, who is leaving Juventus. While the two clubs continue to negotiate the conditions for the transfer on loan, the Brazilian midfielder had a (positive) first contact with Gattuso. The coach appreciates him a lot and is ready to give him the keys to the midfield, the player has shown himself enthusiastic about the project described by telephone. The problem to be solved now is purely economic, since the Spanish club is willing to pay only part of the salary. The bianconeri would like to save at least 50% of the 8 million and 300 thousand euros of the annual salary, the Spaniards stop at a lower threshold but they continue to negotiate to find the minimum conditions that can be good for everyone.

OUTPUT

–

Arthur is not part of Allegri’s plans, who would like a role director in his place. His name is that of Paredes, but Juve must make room for him before sinking the blow. The bianconeri had decided to focus on the Brazilian at the time of Sarri, even if the former Barcelona midfielder came under the management of Pirlo. In any case, his arrival in Turin was supported by a tactical idea different from the current one, which gives little space to a mezzala with his characteristics. Last January Arsenal had come forward, but then remained due to numerical needs dictated by the sale of Bentancur and a series of stops for physical reasons of other team mates. Now his adventure under the Mole really seems to be in the closing credits, so much so that he hasn’t even taken part in the tour in the United States. Juve and Valencia at work, Arthur will soon return to La Liga.