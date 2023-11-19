Just a month has passed since the release of Yuya Fungami in JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle Rhere is BGO NAMCO returns to the rescue by announcing the arrival of a new DLC character in the game, Wonder of Ucoming from the eighth part JoJolion.

As revealed by the official press release, the character will officially debut onDecember 8th.

Overview Control the power of Wonder of U and cause calamity to any adversary who gets in your way! Use the natural laws of calamity to your advantage to inevitably influence victory in your favor! Contents Wonder of U as a playable character

Glossary of U JoJo’s additional wonders, pattern viewer, sound test and illustration viewer

Additional Wonder of U collectibles in the in-game store *Content included in the Season Pass, so be careful not to purchase it twice.

*Only Wonder of U is playable in this content, Tooru will only appear in some productions.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R is available for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, Nintendo SwitchAnd PC through Steam.

Source: BANDAI NAMCO Street Gematsu