PAOLO POLETTI: I SAID YES TO LOYAL, LEGAL, FREE FOR CIVITAVECCHIA. I HAVE RECEIVED APPRECIATION FROM DC, FDI AND FORZA ITALIA. I AM A CIVIC CANDIDATE AND THERE WILL BE A PRESS CONFERENCE SOON TO PRESENT THE PROGRAM

I understand some people’s fear and annoyance at the hypothesis that a mayoral candidate could emerge outside the miserable political games that are bringing the city to its knees and putting the jobs and lives of its citizens at risk.

Evidently this is what motivates the imaginative reconstructions published in “La Provincia”. I say “someone”, because the related articles never carry a signature.

Reconstructions that add to the chatter and slander in the shadow of politicians who are more concerned with preserving their own “jobs” than those of citizens.

I am therefore forced to deny this completely baseless reconstruction.

First of all, I said I joined the Leali, Legali, Liberi per Civitavecchia association and therefore I will be a civic candidate.

“Civic” means a candidate born in the city and for the city and who, therefore, looks at the citizens before the parties.

An alternative therefore to the Tedesco management, to the courtyard disputes that have conditioned it and which, so far, have prevailed.

As a citizen I am meeting the political forces, the institutions and the citizens, to introduce myself and to say what I intend to do.

I certainly won’t make agreements or half-understandings with all those who represented and represent the old management of the city administration, made up of too many personalisms, familisms and under-the-table winks at friends of friends. The old way of doing politics.

As a citizen I am thinking about the programmatic platform that can make Civitavecchia one of the key cities for Italy and abroad. The tourist who comes to our city must think of Rome Milan Venice Florence but also Civitavecchia.

Yes, I’m thinking big. Because she deserves it and has the potential.

And I am available to involve in this ambitious project all the political forces, the individual civic personalities who will give me trust and consensus.

But not the old failed management.

The PD has its own candidate and that’s certainly not me.

So far, however, I have found appreciation on a national level from Forza Italia, from representatives of the Brothers of Italy and from the Christian Democrats. Certainly not left-wing parties.

As a citizen I can only be open to discussion.

But what I read in the newspaper La Provincia today is, on the one hand, fake news and, on the other hand, a poor manipulation, perhaps hoping to try to scuttle my civic candidacy.

Those who get very agitated, perhaps too much, should stay calm. I will apply anyway. And to win.

I have no second thoughts and I don’t think of retiring. You’ll have to do the math in the elections with me. Anyway.

Civitavecchia deserves to turn the page, to have a ruling class that thinks about the future and development! My city deserves to move forward for its sake!







