BANDAI NAMCO has revealed the release date for Wonder of Unew additional character for JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R. The warrior will be available starting next year December 8. We will be able to purchase it both individually for the price of €4.99 that inside the Season Pass 2 from €14.99. You can find further details on the character in our previous article.

Before leaving you with the trailer I remind you that JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R is currently available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC. Good vision!

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R – Wonder of U

Source: BANDAI NAMCO Street Gematsu