Oppo, a well-known company in the field of smart devices, recently introduced the Enco Air3i to the market, the latest addition to its popular Enco Air series. These earphones stand out for significant improvements in sound quality and battery life, offering a good level of musical experience. The design of the Oppo Enco Air3i remains faithful to the characteristic aesthetics of the Enco Air series. With an iconic case featuring a translucent lid, the earphones have a modern look and are available in white and, soon, also in blue. Their half-in-ear design is designed to accommodate different ear shapes, and weighing just 3.7g each, they’re designed to be comfortable all day long.

From a technical point of view, the Enco Air3i stand out for their Hi-Fi sound quality. Equipped with a 13.4mm titanium-plated composite dynamic driver, they offer superior sonic performance compared to the previous generation, with intense bass and well-balanced highs and mids. Bass Boost and Clear Vocals sound effects enhance listening to a wide variety of musical genres. Another strong point of the Enco Air3i is the AI ​​noise cancellation for calls, which ensures clarity even in noisy environments. The low-latency Bluetooth 5.3 connection ensures a stable connection, and the battery life is impressive: up to 5.5 hours on a single charge and 35 hours with the charging case. The earbuds are compatible with both iOS and Android devices. The Oppo Enco Air3i are available from November 21st at a price of €59.99, which can be purchased on the Oppo Store, Amazon and at major electronics retailers.