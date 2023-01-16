Flight-tactical exercises of units of the Armed Forces of the Republic and Russia have started in Belarus

In Belarus, joint tactical flight exercises of the units of the armed forces (AF) of the republic and Russia have started. About this in Telegram The press service of the Belarusian Ministry of Defense reported.

The purpose of the exercises in the department was called “increasing interoperability in the joint performance of combat training tasks.” The servicemen will practice landing a tactical assault force, conducting aerial reconnaissance, delivering cargo and evacuating the wounded.

From Russia, the military formation of the aerospace forces is participating in the exercises.

Joint tactical flight exercises between Russia and Belarus were announced on January 8. They will be held from January 16 to February 1. It is also noted that all airfields and training grounds of the Air Force (Air Force) and Air Defense Forces (Air Defense) of the Armed Forces of Belarus will be involved in the exercises.

Kyiv builds up forces on the border

The pulling of Russian military equipment into the territory of Belarus caused alarm among the Ukrainian leadership. However, the Pentagon noted that the United States does not yet see Minsk’s intentions to become one of the parties to the conflict in Ukraine.

The Pentagon’s statements did not calm Kyiv: President Vladimir Zelensky called for alerting troops on the border with Belarus. He noted that so far there is no direct threat from the neighboring republic, but Ukraine should be ready for any scenarios.

We understand that apart from powerful statements, we see nothing powerful there, but we must be ready both at the border and in the regions Vladimir ZelenskyPresident of Ukraine

Part of the Ukrainian armed forces, according to the Ambassador of Ukraine to the UK Vadym Prystaiko, was transferred to the border with Belarus.

On January 13, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) conducted anti-sabotage exercises in the Rivne region near the border with Belarus. According to the plot of the exercises, one sabotage and reconnaissance group (DRG) tried to break into the country, and the second captured the energy facility of the city’s critical infrastructure.

The conditions of the exercises in the SBU were called “as close as possible to real ones.”

In addition, as the head of the Rivne region Vitaliy Koval said, the entire perimeter of the region, bordering Belarus, was mined by the Ukrainian military. In the north of the region, he noted, fortifications are already being built, with local residents helping in their construction.

Minsk is preparing for provocations

According to Pavel Muraveiko, First Deputy State Secretary of the Security Council (SB) of the republic, Belarus is ready for any provocations from Ukraine and fixes “all actions, including inadequate ones.”

So, on December 29, 2022, it became known about the fall of a Ukrainian rocket on the territory of Belarus. According to the republic, it was fired by the Ukrainian S-300 air defense system. The projectile was shot down by the Belarusian air defense system, its fragments were found near the village of Gorbakha, Ivanovsky district.

The Belarusian Foreign Ministry protested to Ukrainian Ambassador Igor Kizim and called on Kyiv to thoroughly investigate the circumstances of the missile launch.

Minsk notes that after the incident, they already tried to establish a dialogue with Ukraine through the border and defense departments, but have not yet received results.

The situation near the borders of Belarus causes concern among local security forces. The problem, as noted by the Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of Belarus Nikolai Karpenkov, is not only in hostilities, but also in the fact that citizens of the republic who are hostile to the Belarusian authorities are participating in them. In Minsk, they believe that they are “making plans” to overthrow her by force.