Her name was Elya and her little heart couldn’t handle the Russian bombs which for almost a year have been falling on the heads of many Ukrainian children, who are paying the heaviest price for the invasion of Moscow. There 6-year-old girl had a heart attack in Ukraine, in the underground cellar where he had been hiding for too long with his family. According to the doctors, the little girl died of a broken heart.

L’Ukrainian Embassy to the Holy See told the sad story of Elya. The 6-year-old girl lived 5 km from the front in the town of Avdiivka in Donetsk Oblast. Her little heart couldn’t handle what’s happening in her country.

He had been living for 11 months in the basement of a house, hidden with his family to escape attacks by the Russian army, both from the air and from the ground. Her life was full of tension, fear, anxiety. At night, in the dark, her heart couldn’t stand it.

It’s a 6 year old girl, her name is Elya. For the past 11 months she Ely has been living in Avdiivka, 5 km from the front line. She hid most of the time in the basement with her family for fear of bombing. She died last night of a heart attack.

This is the post that appeared on Twitter and was published by the Ukrainian Embassy to the Holy See. An embassy that often tells of people who died during the conflict that has been causing unimaginable damage and devastating losses for almost a year.

6-year-old girl has a heart attack in Ukraine: Unicef’s complaint about the conditions of children

According to data released by Unicef ​​on its website, 1,170 children are directly affected by the war in Ukraine. 415 of them lost their lives, while 755 are hospitalized for their injuries. But the data refer to November 20th.

Children like Elya, taken to heaven too soon.