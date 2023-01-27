Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson responded to a Ukrainian journalist and asked her not to forget about the huge losses of the Russian people during the Great Patriotic War, when the girl compared the Russians to the Nazis. The politician laid siege to the journalist during an interview with the Ukrainian TV channel Rada on January 26.

“I think you have to be very careful with these comparisons in a certain way. It must not be forgotten that the Russians also made enormous sacrifices to defeat the Nazis. And Ukrainians too,” Johnson added.

It is known that the politician gave an interview to the Ukrainian TV channel during his visit to Ukraine at the end of January. His arrival in Kyiv became known on January 22.

On January 18, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia has every reason to call the current regime in Ukraine neo-Nazi. He added that the Russian Federation has reason to help, including with the help of the armed forces, those people who consider themselves part of Russian culture.

At the end of November last year, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov announced that the Ukrainian people would be freed from neo-Nazi rulers. He stressed that they deserve to live in good neighborliness and prosperity next to the Slavic brothers.

In October, Putin noted that the resurgence of neo-Nazism and the glorification of Adolf Hitler were being encouraged in Ukraine. He also pointed out that “poisonous neo-Nazism” exists all over the world, including Russia, but Nazis are persecuted in the Russian Federation and glorified in Ukraine.

Before that, on May 16, Putin said that the West encourages the rampant neo-Nazism in Ukraine. He clarified that he often hears talk that extremists are everywhere, but only in Ukraine is Nazism encouraged at the state level.

On May 8, a former officer of the GDR, Navy Colonel Herzhard Matthes expressed the opinion that Western countries contributed to the development of neo-Nazism in Ukraine and are trying to hush up many facts about what is happening.

Putin, announcing the start of the special operation on February 24, said that its goal was to protect people who had been subjected to abuse and genocide by the Kyiv regime for eight years. He noted that for this Russia will strive for the demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine.