The new “Teen Wolf” movie will bring back the iconic original cast. What is it about and when to see it? Here we leave you the complete guide so you do not miss the premiere.

Although Dylan O’Brien will not return, “Teen Wolf: the movie” prepares for its long-awaited premiere. The film has fans excited, as it would be like closing the plot of the MTV series that, for many, was somewhat unfinished in the seventh season. Therefore, if you do not want to miss this new production of wolves, here we leave you the complete guide.

Teen Wolf originally aired on MTV from 2011 to 2017. Photo: Composition/MTV/Paramount Plus

Where and when to see “Teen Wolf: the movie” online?

“Teen Wolf: the movie” is an original Paramount+ production, so that platform is the only place where you can see the movie. Although it has already been released in the United States, it has not yet been released in Latin America.

What time does “Teen Wolf: the movie” come out on Paramount+?

“Teen Wolf: the movie” can be seen on Paramount+ starting at 00:00 on January 27.

Dylan O’Brien is one of the actors not in the film. Photo: MTV

What is “Teen Wolf: the movie” about?

the plot of “Wolf Train: The Movie” is set in Beacon Hills and that there has been a jump in time from the end of the series to the events of the film. This indicates its official synopsis:

“A full moon rises over Beacon Hills, and with it has come a terrifying evil. The wolves are howling once again, calling for the return of Banshees, Werecoyotes, Hellhounds, Kitsunes and all other shapeshifters in the night.”

“But only a werewolf like Scott McCall, no longer a teenager but still an Alpha, can gather new allies and gather trusted friends to fight what could be the most powerful and deadly foe they have ever faced. Never”.

Who will return for “Teen Wolf: the movie”?

The actors reprising their roles in the film are Tyler Posey, Holland Roden, Shelley Hennig, Crystal Reed, Orny Adams, Linden Ashby, JR Bourne, Seth Gilliam, Colton Haynes, Ryan Kelly, Melissa Ponzio, Dylan Sprayberry, Tyler Hoechlin, Khylin Rhambo, Ian Bohen, and Roscoe.