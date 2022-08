How did you feel about this matter?

Pharmaceuticals Johnson & Johnson announced on Thursday (11) that it will suspend the sale of its baby powder worldwide in 2023, two years after having done so in the United States and Canada, after being shaken by thousands. complaints about product safety.

In a brief note, the company said it made the “commercial decision” to replace talc with cornstarch in this children’s product after receiving about 38,000 lawsuits linking its long-term use to the development of cancer, although it continues to deny that that be the cause.

In late 2018, information emerged indicating that J&J had known for decades that its talcum powder contained asbestos, a mineral similar in composition and characteristics to asbestos and with harmful health effects.

Since then, J&J has faced thousands of lawsuits accusing the manufacturer of having contributed to the development of ovarian cancer in consumers, something the company denies and which each year causes it to spend millions of dollars in litigation.

“Our stance on the safety of our cosmetic powder remains unchanged. We strongly support decades of scientific analysis by medical experts around the world, confirming that Johnson’s baby talcum powder is safe, asbestos-free and cancer-free.”

The company faces other legal issues in the US and agreed earlier this year to pay millions of dollars to several states, along with other major drug distributors, for their responsibility in the opioid crisis.