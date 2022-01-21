Home page world

In Germany it is only boosted with Biontech and Moderna. According to a booster study from South Africa, Johnson & Johnson also offers a high level of protection against omicrons.

The Standing Vaccination Commission (Stiko) now not only recommends one for everyone over the age of 18 Booster vaccination three months after the primary vaccination*, but recently also for children and young people aged 12 to 17 years. The reason for this is that the corona vaccines lose significantly in effectiveness over time echo24.de* reported.

So far, only the mRNA vaccines from Biontech and Moderna* have been used for boosting in Germany. In contrast to the vector vaccines AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson, the two mRNA vaccines are significantly more effective – at least for primary immunization. But when it comes to booster vaccination, the two vector vaccines don’t do as badly as initially thought. A new booster study from South Africa shows: A booster vaccination with Johnson & Johnson offers a high level of protection against omicrons.

Booster study from South Africa shows: Johnson & Johnson protects against omicron

Study results from South Africa have shown that a booster vaccination with Johnson & Johnson protects against a severe course of the disease in the case of a corona infection with the Omicron variant B.1.1.529* protects, like that Editorial Network Germany (RND) reported. Reuters first wrote about the booster study from South Africa.

In a study, the South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC) observed the course of the corona disease in a total of 477,234 healthcare workers. It was examined to what extent the number of hospital stays is reduced by a booster with Johnson & Johnson. All study participants have been shown to have been infected with the omicron variant during the fourth wave.

In addition, all participants received the corona vaccine from Johnson & Johnson as their first vaccination. About half of the study participants had also received a booster vaccination with Johnson & Johnson. The proportion of hospital stays in the boosted group and the non-boosted group were compared.

Booster with Johnson & Johnson provides 85 percent protection against severe omicron progressions

According to the study results, the booster vaccination with Johnson & Johnson reduced hospitalizations by 63 percent in the first two weeks after the booster. In a period of up to two months, the vaccination protection against a severe course of the disease increased significantly. Protection from hospitalization for Omicron infection rose to as much as 85 percent.

However, it remains unclear whether Johnson & Johnson is also suitable as a booster if the basic immunization was carried out with another vaccine. In general, it has already been shown that a booster cross-vaccination offers better omicron protection – a combo comes off particularly well.

According to study results, AstraZeneca's vector vaccine offers high protection against omicron and performs well as a booster, like echo24.de reported. According to another corona study, on the other hand, a vaccine as a booster almost ineffective and therefore completely unsuitable as a booster vaccine.