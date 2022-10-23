Monday, October 24, 2022
Johnson announces he will not run again as Prime Minister

by admin_l6ma5gus
October 23, 2022
in World
Boris Johnson

Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke about the queen in parliament.

Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke about the queen in parliament.

This was announced in a statement, despite having the support of the conservatives.

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced this Sunday that he has decided not to run for the primaries toreplace Liz Truss as leader of the Conservative Party and Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

Johnson said in a statement that, despite having the necessary support from Conservative MPs, he concluded “it just wouldn’t be the right thing to do” because “You can’t govern effectively unless you have a united party in Parliament.”

News in development…

EFE

