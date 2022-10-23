Johnson announces he will not run again as Prime Minister

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke about the queen in parliament.
Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke about the queen in parliament.
This was announced in a statement, despite having the support of the conservatives.
October 23, 2022, 03:33 PM
Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced this Sunday that he has decided not to run for the primaries toreplace Liz Truss as leader of the Conservative Party and Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.
Johnson said in a statement that, despite having the necessary support from Conservative MPs, he concluded “it just wouldn’t be the right thing to do” because “You can’t govern effectively unless you have a united party in Parliament.”
News in development…
EFE
October 23, 2022, 03:33 PM
