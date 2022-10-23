Monday, October 24, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Pereira vs. National, LIVE: follow minute by minute

by admin_l6ma5gus
October 23, 2022
in Sports
0


close

National

Danovis Banguero (left) and JÃ©fferson Duque.

Photo:

Jaiver Nieto / TIME

Danovis Banguero (left) and Jéfferson Duque.

They face each other this Sunday in the match of date 19.

Atlético Nacional faces Millonarios on a visitthis Sunday on the 19th date of Colombian football, in a duel between two teams that are fighting to qualify.

They both have 28 points, so whoever wins will take a big step toward home runs. If they draw, both give ground. Follow the minute by minute of the match here.

SPORTS

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Pereira #National #LIVE #follow #minute #minute

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Russia-Ukraine war, Moscow: “We fear the dirty bomb”. Kiev and Washington deny. Putin island Kherson. New conversation between the Russian defense minister and the head of the Pentagon

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.