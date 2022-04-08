The semi-annual report of the Anti-Mafia Investigation Department. Narcotics arrive in port and across the western border
Genoa – The ports of Liguria are indispensable to the mafias to feed the international drug trafficking, as confirmed by the latest operations of the District Anti-Mafia Directorate, which – with the collaboration of the Gico della Guardia di Finanza – has since the beginning of the year recovered almost nine hundred kilos of pure cocaine arrived from South America on the docks of Genoa and the Spice.
