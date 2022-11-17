Actress and model Lily-Rose Depp posed in lingerie for Elle magazine

Franco-American actress and model Lily-Rose Depp took part in the shooting for Elle magazine in a revealing way. Pictures posted on website mentioned edition.

The 23-year-old daughter of actor Johnny Depp and singer Vanessa Paradis posed for the photographer in several outfits, including black underwear with rhinestones, as well as a gray T-shirt, leather jacket and red shorts. In addition, the celebrity was pictured sitting on the ball in a pink shirt, and on the cover she starred in a plaid top and a gold jacket.

Photo: Elle

The posted frames show that the girl’s face was covered with makeup in nude shades, and bright red lipstick was applied to her lips. At the same time, her hair was styled in waves and left loose.

In November, Lily-Rose Depp posed for the cover of Wonderland magazine in a sheer top with a plunging neckline. She posed without a bra in a brown KNWLS top with a plunging neckline, a sheer fabric that exposed her breasts, and a midi-length skirt with a high slit and green sequins.