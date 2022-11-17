The interior of the dismantled clandestine factory in Malaga.

From the outside it looked like another industrial warehouse in the El Viso industrial estate, in Malaga, apparently empty. But inside it hid a clandestine tobacco factory in which the activity did not stop, as well as an illegal house where the workers lived. The interior of this property was, in fact, the only thing known to the workers who came from Bulgaria, Latvia and Ukraine, who lived in conditions close to slavery, to which the criminal network that ran the workshop subjected them, according to the National Police. , which announced its dismantling on Thursday.

Investigators have detailed that they have arrested 10 people, to whom they attribute crimes of belonging to a criminal organization, smuggling, against public health and against industrial property. According to their investigations, those arrested even transported the victims with their faces covered to the factory, where they subjected them to long hours of work for just 400 euros a month. Their foreman only took them out from time to time to take them to brothels in the area, also blindly.

It all started with a false job offer over the internet, which encouraged workers to travel to Spain. They arrived at the industrial warehouse by truck, at dawn and blind. The person in charge of the crew placed glasses covered with duct tape so that they could not see to the place where they were transferred. Then they confiscated their mobile phones and forced them to work long hours in the illegal tobacco factory. To rest they only had to climb the stairs to the makeshift dwelling that had been built in the upper part of the nave. The facility had video surveillance and they could not leave without permission. “They were practically enslaved,” says one of the agents who participated in the operation, called Bunker.

Police action has been express. Just a few months ago, the first information reached the Organized Crime Group of the Torremolinos-Benalmádena Police Station of the National Police about a place in the El Viso industrial estate where tobacco was possibly manufactured illegally. It was quick to check. Although the building did not even have a sign on its façade, the noise of industrial machinery reaching the outside suggested that intense activity was taking place inside. In addition, large trucks arrived to his door to load and unload merchandise. The agents finally found out that the workshop had begun construction in April, although it had started its work a few weeks ago due to the time required to transport and install the production system and the rooms for the crews.

When the police officers entered the warehouse on November 7, they found nine workers at work. In addition, there was a tenth person, a Bulgarian national, who acted as foreman of the group, who was in charge of payments, food, transportation or the little leisure of the staff, for which reason a crime against workers’ right. In boxes and on the ground there were about 16 tons of chopped tobacco that they brought from Bulgaria. Also, 6,421 cigarette packs; 15 boxes of defective cigarettes; 15 cardboard boxes of different brands with information in different languages, depending on the country of destination; 14 pallets of acetate filters and another two of paper rolls, among other effects.

In rooms, divided by panels, were the various machines —also of Bulgarian origin— with which the chopped tobacco was transformed into cigarettes. Then they were illegally labeled in well-known brand packs such as Winston or Marlboro, to later be placed in cartons. The merchandise was later transferred to an intermediate point, to later send it by road to the United Kingdom. For each truck that left the facilities, the criminal organization obtained a profit of 1.5 million euros.

The case is in the hands of the Investigating Court 10 of Malaga and the investigation is still open with the collaboration of Customs Surveillance, since it is believed that this clandestine factory is only a small part of a broader network of similar facilities managed by the same organization. criminal settled on the Costa del Sol. This area, along with other places in Andalusia such as Seville, is one of the areas where more police operations are carried out throughout the year against illegal tobacco. In the town of Monda (Málaga), for example, the first underground factory in Europe was dismantled two years ago.