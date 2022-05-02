Interview with Barbara Benedettelli: “There is also female violence: psychological, physical, sexual, economic”

“I am not violent: I am a victim of domestic violence,” he says forcefully Johnny Depp during the trial that sees him opposed to his ex-wife Amber Heard. “Nobody will believe you, because you are a man”, is heard from the voice of the actress, in one of the many audio tests brought to the attention of the court.

The phenomenon of violence within the family is sadly known and very widespread, but we often talk about it looking at the woman as the intended victim, also because the impressive statistics on abuse and femicide they provide us with more than valid reasons. However, there is also violence perpetrated by women and this is also why the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial it is capturing the attention of the American media. In addition to the sad spectacle of two stars blaming each other for the worst that can happen in a couple, there are many men cheering for the ex Pirate of the Caribbean, claiming to have suffered violence in turn and not to have been believed, precisely because they were men. Obviously the procedural story will take its course and only in that context will it be possible to establish who is telling the truth, but the theme is decidedly interesting. Affaritaliani.it he deepens it with Barbara Benedettellia journalist and essayist who has been dealing with violence by women for some time and who helps us to understand the phenomenon.

How is female violence carried out?

“Female violence, like male violence, can be psychological, physical, sexual, economic. As far as the modalities are concerned, there are similarities and differences between the two that I cannot simplify in a few words. However, I can report theFact-finding survey on male violence of the University of Siena, the results of which I was able to ascertain through a long research on the crime story made on the occasion of my book 50 Shades of Violence, Femicide and Maschicide in Italy (Cairo Publisher). Then there is the GESEF survey (parents separated from children) made on a sample of 26,800 separated fathers who have suffered various forms of violence “.

How is it received by the media and society?

“Unfortunately in Italy, although in recent times there has been greater attention to the phenomenon, we are still a long way from perceiving a man as the victim of a woman. Female violence towards the partner is still a taboo due to gender stereotypes, reinforced by a political and media story that follows the woman / victim (therefore fragile, weak, submissive, incapable) and man / executioner (therefore strong, virile pattern) violent). A story that comes from the ideological side of the third sector and comes in the form of a press release or awareness campaign. Companies, media and institutions believe that the aforementioned contents are credible beyond any reasonable doubt because they come from sources deemed authoritative, and that’s it. It is said that they want to overthrow patriarchy – for the mainstream still alive and well – but they do so by reinforcing the assumption that is at its origin: a strong man, a weak woman. Tackling the phenomenon in a simplistic way, explaining it with stereotyped assumptions distant from reality, not taking into account the overall dynamics of what, as a relationship, is mobile, will not stop this type of violence. From the political and the ideological one must descend into the world of real life, through an acute vision of even the smallest reality. I believe that we must begin to observe and deal with this phenomenon in its macro dimension and stop simplifying, ghettoizing the forms of violence, dividing the victims into Serie A and Serie B. There are dozens and dozens of international surveys on violence against men from part of their partners, it would be useful and important for fellow journalists and politicians to take the time to read them “.

In the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard case: both spouses claim to be victims of domestic violence. In the case of a man, can he be defined as a victim of violence if it emerges that he has been exploited against him?