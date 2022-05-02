The Swedish group has announced the purchase of several Square Enix studios, with more than 50 games.

Another bombshell to start a month. The video game industry does not stop in May and, after the striking purchases that we have had at the beginning of the year, Embracer Group has announced an acquisition that affects several studios, including those responsible for the Tomb Raider or Deus Ex saga.

The price is 300 million dollarsThrough a release Shared to the press and public on its official website, the Swedish giant has announced that it is acquiring three Square Enix studios: Crystal Dynamics, Eidos Montreal and Square Enix Montreal, as well as a fairly extensive catalog of video game brands. There are more than 1,100 employees if we count the three studios and the eight locations they are spread over, and the price has been set at around $300 millionwith the commitment to finance the long-term debt.

With this operation, Embracer takes control of more than 50 intellectual properties. The ones with the most names are the ones already mentioned: tomb Raider Y god exalthough games like Thief or Legacy of Kain.

Three studies for Embracer Group

Founded in 1992, Crystal Dynamics It is the study with the most name of the three that star in this operation. With almost 300 employees in San Mateo, Bellevue and Austin (United States), the team is characterized by making adventure games with a strong narrative component. With 30 years of historyare now working on the next game in the Tomb Raider saga for the new generation.

They are three Western Square Enix studiosFor its part, Eidos Montreal it is bigger: 500 workers spread between Montreal and Sherboorke (Canada), and also Shanghai (China). It was founded in 2007 and, in recent years, has participated in several triple A projects, including the third installment in the new Tomb Raider saga. They are known worldwide for their work with Deus Ex or Thief.

Lastly, the development studio with the least history is Square Enix Montreal, and also the smallest. It has 150 employees in Montreal (Canada), although they also have a team in London (UK). Has more gaming experience for mobile devicesalthough based on traditional PC and console experiences like Hitman, Tomb Raider or Deus Ex.

What does Square Enix lose?

As we have mentioned, although there are more than 50 brands that cease to be part of Square Enix as such, the most important sagas that become part of the control of Embracer Group are Tomb Raider, Deus Ex, Thief or Legacy of Kain. Licenses like Just Cause or Life is Strange are developed by other external studios, and Square will also maintain control over its Japanese brands.

Games like Marvel’s Avengers, developed by Crystal Dynamics, or Guardians of the Galaxy, which has come from Eidos Montreal, continue to be part of Square Enix as part of a collaboration agreement with Marvelalthough at a purely commercial level they have sold less than expected.

