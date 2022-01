Johnny de Mol calls Jeroen Rietbergen, his aunt’s former boyfriend, ‘an incredible bastard’. The presenter finds Rietbergen, who crossed the line at The Voice of Holland, ‘a dick the wallpaper, but at the same time I have to say: we love him too’, he said emotionally in his SBS6 talk show HLF8 on Monday.

