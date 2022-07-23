John Wick 4 it is shown with a first official trailer at Comic-Con in San Diego, which seems to unveil the title of the film, apparently called simply “John Wick”, and miscellaneous scenes from the movie who, of course, don’t skimp on fighting and action.

After the first photo of the film with Keanu Reeves, John Wick 4 is therefore shown in a wider way with this spectacular trailer, even if still quite short. It is little more than a teaser that, in about a minute of video, still manages to show several interesting things about the new film with Keanu Reeves, who apparently has to face new and challenging fighting.

Between seemingly slower and more peaceful scenes we see glimpses of epic clashes between John Wick and the usual armies of enemies, which the protagonist confronts with firearms, katanas and other mixed combat and martial arts tools. Beyond Keanu Reevesin the cast we also see a menacing Donnie Yen and an icy Bill Skarsgård.

Notable faces include Laurence Fishburne, whose question “Are you ready, John?” Unleash the usual fury of the character played by Keanu Reeves, evidently still willing to face any threat. The trailer ends with what appears to be the official title, or simply “John Wick”, and the release date of the film that had already emerged earlier with a first teaser, namely the March 24, 2023.