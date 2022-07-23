(Reuters) – The government of President Jair Bolsonaro edited a provisional measure to open an extraordinary credit of 27 billion reais and thus guarantee the expansion of social programs foreseen with the approval of the PEC of Benefits, the General Secretariat of the Presidency said in the evening. from Friday.

The amendment increased Auxílio Brasil from 400 to 600 reais, doubled the amount offered by Auxílio Gás and also guaranteed more resources related to the program to purchase food from family farming.

Lawmakers justified the approval of the amendment, which had the blessing of the federal government, less than 3 months before the elections, by the impact of high inflation on low-income groups, in part caused by the fuel increase related to the war in Ukraine. .

Candidate for reelection and behind in the electoral polls, Bolsonaro made a point of participating in the enactment session of the amendment by the National Congress.

(Newsroom Sao Paulo)