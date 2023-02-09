For now, the procedure that would play for John Kelvin would be to be released. This after having spent almost 48 hours in custody for failing to comply with a restraining order requested by Dalia Durán.

Magaly Medina gave details of the legal situation that lives john kelvin after being arrested for violating the restraining order requested by Dahlia Duran. For this, the driver linked up with Brigham Young, who was her legal defense until a while ago. The cumbiambero remained a recluse in the DEPINCRI, from which it was learned that he would remain until tomorrow, February 9; However, Magaly reported that he was transferred to the North Lima Prosecutor’s Office and would be released in the next few hours.

“We are seeing that, at the moment, they are transferring it (…). It seems that John Kelvin is going to be given freedom, it was what everyone expected”, Magaly argued. “Of course, that would be what would correspond, that he could stay up to 36 hours in confinement or he could leave today,” the lawyer said. However, he specified that a legal process will be initiated against him for having violated the restraining order.