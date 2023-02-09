Home page World

Split

A New Yorker becomes an internet sensation thanks to her eye area. Fans have many theories about her looks, but the reason behind it is simple.

New York – Anyone who sees New Yorker Samantha McNab for the first time immediately notices her distinctive eye area. The petite 21-year-old, who currently lives in Florida, corresponds to a common ideal of beauty. Already categorized in fairy tales as a sign of special handsomeness, this is still the case in many cultures today: Big eyes, full lips or even shiny hair are factors that are generally considered attractive are valid.

New Yorker Samantha McNab (21) inspires the net with “giant eyes”

In the case of McNab, however, there is more to it than that. The 21-year-old, who took to social media platforms like Instagram or tik tok active, it is able to open its eyes very wide. With these “giant eyes”, as fans call them, she has become a bit of a celebrity on the internet, sometimes achieving millions of clicks with her videos.

New Yorker Gets Questionable Compliments For Her Eyes – ‘All Kinds Of Crazy Things’

McNab has been showered with compliments for her eye area since she was a child – but since she appeared to the world public with special emphasis on her physiognomy, a few questionable comparisons have been added. The 21-year-old has already been told that she resembles Lionel Richie’s daughter Nicole, resembles the British comic character Mr. Bean or shows similarities with the character Gollum from the “Lord of the Rings” saga.

“All sorts of crazy things” she’s heard about her appearance, even Graves’ disease was diagnosed by outsiders, reports the British Mirror. However, there is absolutely nothing wrong with the theories. “I’ve had tests in the past. Big eyes are just in my genes and in my family,” McNab shared.