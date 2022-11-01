John Kelvin He was serving a sentence for physical assault and rape in the Lurigancho prison, but was released on October 25 after a ruling by the judiciary in his favor. After that, the artist resumed his musical projects.

In social networks, he showed what his first video clip looks like after leaving prison. The singer has not yet been seen with his public after leaving the prison, since his release has generated a series of questions. As recalled, his ex-partner Dalia Durán presented evidence of the crime.

“I was born in Callao, in a spicy neighborhood, to the rhythm of Héctor Lavoe and Frankie Ruiz, two teachers who accompanied my days, and that’s how I discovered my first great love, salsa,” he is heard saying at the beginning of the clip.

“Today I can say that my heart is divided and I carry in my blood the best of two worlds, the two rhythms that make the lyrics dance. I am salsa, I am cumbia, I am John Kelvin, ”she adds in the audiovisual material.

Why did John Kelvin go free despite having a sentence?

John Kelvin He was acquitted for lack of evidence in the crime of rape, according to criminal lawyer Romy Chang. The salsero was denounced by Dalia Durán, his ex-partner, in 2021.

“According to the verdict of the Judiciary, the defendant has been acquitted for lack of evidence in the crime of rape before Dalia Durán,” the lawyer told La República.

“Another argument presented by the defense for the release was reasonable doubt, an instrument in which, by not obtaining sufficient evidence, it is governed by the presumption of innocence,” he added.

Defense of John Kelvin appealed sentence

Ricardo Franco, Jonathan Sarmiento’s lawyer, filed an appeal after the 21-year prison sentence his client received.

“There is all the evidence that indicates that they did not act in the first instance (…) He can go free because the process is internal, between the Judicial Power and the INPE,” the defender said in a statement to the media.