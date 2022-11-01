Promecologist Romanovsky denied the environmental friendliness of electric buses

Electric buses cause no less harm to nature than conventional buses. The environmental friendliness of one type of public transport was refuted by an industrial ecologist, an employee of the Research Center “Constructive Ceramic Nanomaterials” of NUST “MISiS” Valentin Romanovsky, writes “Gazeta.Ru”.

Romanovsky called electric buses dangerous for the environment because of the combined heat and power plants (CHP), thanks to which such transport works. Coal-fired and gas-fired CHP plants create a large amount of emissions outside the city where they are usually located.

“Within the city, the air becomes cleaner, but all this load is transferred to the thermal power plant to provide the electric bus with energy. In the city, he does not throw anything away, but instead he throws away a thermal power plant, which gives him electricity. And in terms of the level of negative impact on the environment as a whole, the impact of CHP can be stronger,” the expert explained. He added that, depending on weather conditions, emissions from the CHP could reach the city.

According to Romanovsky, electric transport will become more environmentally friendly when using renewable energy sources, such as wind. At the same time, the use of solar panels also has an ambiguous effect on the environment – their production often turns out to be dangerous for the environment.

In April, it became known that air pollution in Moscow had decreased by 2.6 times over the past ten years. Experts believe that one of the reasons is the introduction of electric buses into the transport network and the emergence of electric vehicles.