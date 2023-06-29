Free for the second time. The artist Jonathan Sarmiento, popularly known as John Kelvin, will be able to leave the Lurigancho prison after the Judiciary accepted the request presented by his defense regarding the cessation of preventive detention. However, the singer must comply with the appearance with restrictions and other measures imposed by the Peruvian justice system.

Why did John Kelvin go to prison again?

In May 2021, the interpreter of “Stay with him” was sentenced to 21 years in effective prison for crimes against life, body and health, and physical and psychological violence to the detriment of his ex-partner and mother of his minor children. Dahlia Duran. Immediately his defense appealed the sentence and requested that the sentence against him be revoked, successfully. In October 2022, John Kelvin is released from jail with restrictions, including a restraining order for Durán. However, the singer failed to comply with the request and returned to prison in February 2023.

What measures will John Kelvin have to comply with after the ruling in his favour?

After the ruling of the Judiciary, John Kelvin must comply with a list of nine restrictions that includes attending the judiciary every 15 days to report on his activities, and a 200-meter restraining order from the mother of his children. Not only this, the composer will not be able to contact Dalia Durán or talk about the case in any media. In addition, he must grant him the sum of 2 thousand soles in the next 10 days. These and other additional measures were issued by the Peruvian justice system, which, if any of them are breached, will mean Jonathan Sarmiento’s return to prison.