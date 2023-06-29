According to the Coast Guard, the Canadian-flagged ship Horizon Arctic transported the wreckage of the submarine Titan, which exploded during its voyage to explore the wreckage of the Titanic, and what is believed to be human remains to a port in St. John’s, Newfoundland, about 644 km north of the accident site..

The Coast Guard added that a ship belonging to it will transfer the evidence to a US port for analysis and presentation to a maritime board of inquiry formed this week to conduct an official investigation into the cause of the Titan submarine accident..

The Coast Guard statement said US medical professionals “will conduct a formal analysis of presumed human remains carefully recovered from among the wreckage at the accident site.”“.

The nature and size of the remains were not determined.

A video clip from the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation showed what appeared to be the bow of the submarine and other smashed pieces wrapped in a piece of white cloth being pulled by a crane installed on board the Horizon Arctic on Wednesday morning..

The clip also showed the removal of a shattered piece of the Titanic submarine’s hull and its engine with its wires dangling from the ship in St. John’s Port, from which the expedition took off, heading to the Titanic crash site..

Examination of the wreckage is expected to shed more light on the cause of the catastrophic explosion that destroyed the 22-foot submarine Titan on June 18 during its voyage to the Titanic wreck site in the North Atlantic Ocean..

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada has opened an investigation into the accident.