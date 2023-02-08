According to his lawyer, John Kelvin is being held at the Santa Luzmila Police Station after committing acts of verbal aggression against Dalia Durán and in the presence of her children.

This Tuesday, February 7, john kelvin He was arrested for not complying with the restriction to stay away from his ex-partner Dalia Durán and their minor children. According to the information provided by his lawyer Ricardo Franco, the cumbiambero remains in the Santa Luzmila police station, in Comas. As recalled, the popular artist was imprisoned for more than a year after a complaint for physical and sexual assault filed by the mother of his children. However, despite the treatment he was undergoing and the promise of change that he made in the media, the artist continues to violate his ex-partner.

What is known about the arrest of John Kelvin?

As the Republic was able to learn, john kelvin He went to the police station to record that Dalia Durán did not let him see his children. However, when the PNP members checked the system, an order for disobedience to the judicial authority was in force due to the protection measures granted to Dalia.

It all started when the Cuban found the cumbiambero at the door of her house talking through the intercom with her 13-year-old son. It was there that she asked the artist if she had arranged the visit as agreed. However, the only thing he received was insults from his ex-partner, so he decided to go to the aforementioned police station.

Police record of the arrest of John Kelvin at the Comas Police Station. Photo: Diffusion. See also John Kelvin will not return to prison: they reject Dalia Durán's request and the singer will maintain his freedom

Why was John Kelvin imprisoned?

In 2021, Dahlia Duran He denounced John Kelvin, who was his partner at the time, for the crimes of physical, psychological and sexual assault on the Magaly Medina program. The Cuban made public the bad moment she was going through and she asked for help to be able to pay off her debts and cover the expenses of her children, because she was unemployed.

Already in May 2022, the Judiciary ordered 21 years in prison against the singer for the charges for which he was accused, in the same way, he was imposed the payment of a civil compensation of S / 10,000 in favor of Dalia Durán.

John Kelvin was arrested this Tuesday, February 7. Photo: composition LR/America TV.

John Kelvin’s lawyers could stop defending the singer

Due to John Kelvin’s repetitive behavior, the lawyers who supported him from the start could drop the case, as the singer shows no signs of improvement. As is known, the artist was associated with a legal assistant and, according to what was told by Brigham Young, he also would have presented inappropriate attitudes with her.