Since his election in 2013, Pope Francis has regularly evoked the war in South Sudan. The Church has a large presence in the country, whose independence dates from 2011, although only a third of the population is Catholic. The Catholic Church faces increasing competition from Protestant congregations and traditional religions in South Sudan. However, Pope Francis’ visit highlights the key role of Catholicism in the world’s youngest nation.

#Focus #Francis #South #Sudan #Catholic #Church #role #worlds #youngest #nation