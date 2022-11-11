Responded to criticism. Johana San Miguel made it clear to critics of the show This is war, that the participants of the program have become high-performance athletes, because to complete the extreme circuits of the program they must train daily, as well as provide other care for their body in terms of diet and physical therapy.

Backed by your partner, Renzo Schullerthe popular “mama lioness”, explained that although the activities that took place during the hour and a half of the program seemed easy, behind each contestant there was a story of sacrifice and dedication to achieve their goals.

“Everyone says ‘make cups’, and yes, we started by making cups and we have been on the air for 10 years, the competition is more and more extreme, the boys make an extra effort. It is very clear the effort required to be in a program like this and what all the boys leave to be here and everything they give so that you who are at home can have fun and have a good time, ”said the also actress.

He added that for this reason each team defended each of its points with great vehemence, as they were aware of the physical effort needed to achieve it.”This is a day jobof effort and that is why I take care of them, I admire them, I respect them because with the work they do they support their family”, he sentenced