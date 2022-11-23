After his successful tour in several cities in the United States, johana san miguel come back this saturday The Dome of the Arts to offer the first of the three functions with which he will close the year with his stand up “Husband is sought in bed”. After her performance in Surco, the actress will travel to Miami to appear, on Sunday, November 27, in The Center – Coral Springs.

This show for the Peruvian colony was initially scheduled for last Sunday, however, due to the tragedy that occurred at the Jorge Chávez International Airport, the actress -who through a video deeply regretted the human losses and expressed solidarity with the affected families – could not travel to fulfill his commitment to DEA Productions USA.

After having performed to full houses on stages in New York, San Francisco and Virginia, with this presentation in Miami, San Miguel closes its cycle of shows in the US, with the firm promise to visit, in 2023, other states and cities with ‘Looking for a husband in bed’.

It should be noted that since its premiere to date, the work has been seen by nearly half a million people, both in Peru and abroad. in the plot, San Miguel Share the best ‘tips’ to find the ideal partner. In a routine that lasts almost an hour and a half, accompanied by a live music band, its characters: Queca, Wonder Woman Y Candy They narrate their crazy experiences to find the love of their life.

“The title is just a pretext to talk about my story and the stories of others. If you are alone and your family is worried about you, if society has set an expiration date for you for being a woman and your grandmother lights candles to San Antonio so that you can find a partner, calm down! Your opportunity has come for us to make catharsis in humor together ”, invites San Miguel.

The presentation at the Cúpula de las artes will be this November 26 (8pm) and on December 3 and 10 (9pm). Sale of tickets in Teleticket.