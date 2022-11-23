HBO released the official poster of the TV series The Last of Us on Twitter, a series that will be broadcast starting January 15, 2023. The text accompanying the image is decidedly concise and only reminds us of the release and who the protagonists are: Pedro Pascal as Joel and Bella Ramsey as Ellie .

His image is in line with the imagery of the series and sees Joel and Ellie walking towards a ruined city. The style is what we’ve come to love in Naughty Dog games, albeit with the obvious differences.

The intention of the authors of the series is to create something different from video games, so much so that the actors were asked not to play Naughty Dog titles, so as not to be influenced in the interpretation of the characters.

The Last of Us TV series will also be visible in Italy starting January 16, 2023 on Sky Atlantic and streaming on NOW.