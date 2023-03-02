Previously, the presenter of “This is war” had stated that Katia Palma “She’s not your friend and she’s not interested in being one.”

johanna san michael and Katia Palma They don’t have the best of relationships. Although both coincided in the Latina program “Yo soy”, they never fully fit in. Previously, the driver of “This is war” He had spoken briefly with Renzo Schuller about this: “I’m not a friend of Katia Palma and I’m not interested in being a friend of Katia Palma, okay?”

in the edition of “EEG” on March 1, the ex-companions saw each other again. The production of the competition reality invited Katia Palma to set. After they greeted each other, music played denoting the tension between the two of them. “Why do they play that music?” he exclaimed. johanna san michael. “Say hello, here,” the presenter told the comedian.