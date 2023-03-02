Several years after the death of Doña Nelly, Don Gilberto rediscovers love with Eva, his neighbor in “Al fondo hay sitio”.

Don Gilberto could leave behind what he lived with Doña Nelly! In episode 167 of the América TV series, a beautiful neighbor named Eva came to the Gonzales’ grandfather’s bodega. “Like the first woman,” said the man, who continued talking to his “Palomita” the night before, but now everything would indicate that Gustavo Bueno’s character could have a new romantic interest after Irma Maury’s departure several seasons ago. in “In the background there is room”.

Of course, this could be an interesting topic in “AFHS”, since Don Gil hasn’t had any more romances since Nelly died. The grandfather has always been honored to his family and has always maintained his fidelity to his late wife. Could it be that we will see him in another love plot?