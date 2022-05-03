Johanna San Miguel questioned the presence of Rosángela Espinoza in the new season of “This is war” for its 10 years on the air. In the edition of Monday, May 2, the presenter made a comment that was received with humor by the “Selfie Girl”, as the actress concluded that the model is still in the race thanks to the young woman’s followers.

The reality show host revealed that she is tired of having to be impartial with the members of both teams, “warriors” and “combatants”. After that, she released a criticism against the influencer.

“(…) Rosángela is here for her TikTok followers. That’s why, Rosángela, I have to tell you . I still love you ”, she expressed, but it was all a joke. The reality girl, upon hearing the statements of the popular “Mamá leona”, approached her to carry her, unleashing the laughter of María Pía Copello’s partner.

Actress surprises when performing Anitta’s dance

The figure of América TV was presented together with Carlos Carlín in the program “+ Espectaculos” to promote his play “Hasta que la tele nos separe”. On this occasion, Johanna San Miguel specified that she was encouraged to perform Anitta’s famous trend during her performance. “In one part of the show, I throw myself on the floor to move like a malagua,” she said. Given this, Rebeca Escribans encouraged her to dance live, since she would accompany her in the fun scene.

Johanna San Miguel revealed who her great love was

On April 23, Natalie Vértiz interviewed Johanna San Miguel for the program “You are in all”, where she asked her who was the love of her life. The presenter surprised locals and strangers by saying the name of the person she considers was her formal partner. “I said: ‘four, for Pelo (Madueño) who was my first crush’, he was 18 years old, but he was my partner for five years. But a serious couple, one: Camilo, the love of my life, let’s say, “she pointed out.

Johanna San Miguel reveals that she is tired of María Pía Copello

In the latest editions of “This is war”, the conductors Johanna San Miguel and María Pía Copello have starred in tense moments. On April 18, the “Mama lioness” said that she is fed up with the influencer. It all started when the former member of Pataclaun welcomed the program. “Very well, we start the week like this. Come on, ‘warriors’”, she specified. Given this, the former children’s cheerleader said: “We started the week by winning the ‘combatants’, you forgot to say this.” Immediately, the actress noted her annoyance. “Monday and you’re already exhausting me (…) Tired of you,” she mentioned.