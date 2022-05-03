During the interview, Lavrov reiterated Moscow’s official position that Wagner “has nothing to do with the Russian state.”

He added that Moscow “made this clear to our French colleagues when they became concerned after Wagner agreed with the Malian government to provide security services.”

Lavrov continued in the interview: “My dear colleague Jean-Yves Le Drian as well as (EU Foreign Minister) Josep Borrell told me in September 2021 frankly that Russia has nothing to do in Africa neither through government channels nor through private military companies because Africa is a (important) region for the European Union and for France.

He added, “We also explained the situation that developed in Libya, where this private military company was invited by the authorities in the city of Tobruk, where the Libyan parliament is located.”

“It (Wagner) is there on a commercial basis, and so is Mali,” he said.

Mali’s military-dominated government says the Russians in the country are military trainers.

Up to 20,000 mercenaries from the Wagner Group are fighting alongside Russian forces in Ukraine, as well as from Syria and Libya, a European official said last month.