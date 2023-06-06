Johan Derksen ‘sat with a smile’ on Monday to the first episode of the ‘pop-up show’ Marcel & Gijs on SBS 6. That leaves the Inside today presenter know Monday night at Show news . 611,000 people watched the first episode of Van Roosmalen and Groenteman on Monday evening.

The temporary talk show with Gijs Groenteman and Marcel van Roosmalen will be broadcast during the summer break to replace Inside today. Hilversum held its breath, because the two mean ‘quite a gap with that woman-slapping holiday park boss’, Jeroen Pauw said on this site last weekend, referring to SBS star Peter Gillis. The duo normally makes the program for BNNVara Media inside.

“I was a fan of them before, because I was also the first to say within Talpa: you have to bring them in,” says Derksen. “But the people who know about it, who thought they wouldn’t fit in with Talpa, but that turns out to be a misconception.” The presenter thinks they will make it. “Because they do what they do best.” See also Camps intensifies the campaign to try to stop his trial at the National Court

The biggest problem is ‘to find a nice main guest every night’, says Derksen. He has no suggestion. “No, I’m glad I’m on vacation and I don’t have to every night.” The next episode of Marcel & Gijs he also likes to follow, let the presenter know. “I am a loyal viewer.”

Derksen pushed the duo forward at Talpa, but the other men have a warm relationship VI not so with Van Roosmalen and Groenteman. ,,We have a kind of hate relationship”, Marcel van Roosmalen summarized his relationship with Inside todaypresenter Wilfred Genee together in his own podcast.

When Van Roosmalen joined two weeks ago Inside today then a bomb exploded. The columnist was treated mercilessly by Van der Gijp. He thinks that Groenteman and his colleague take themselves way too seriously, while they make fun of everyone else. As an example, he cited that Groenteman in the broadcast of Inside today Gijs Groenteboer was once called. Van Roosmalen would have addressed Genee about that afterwards, which Gijp then understands nothing about. See also Next shock for Germany: Two more corona cases in the national handball team

Van Roosmalen says in his podcast that after the broadcast two weeks ago he was angry that he was being treated so harshly, and behind the scenes he made that clear. In his own words, he called Genee, among other things, “an idiot of a game leader.”

With 611,000 viewers, the summer replacements, as expected, score less than the men from VI, which are often close to a million or even just above. Derksen predicted that Marcel & Gijs would attract around 700,000 viewers, but they are below that.

Now the brand new SBS 6 presenters also had formidable competition: on RTL 4 almost a million people watched Watching without buying and then 762,000 watched Jinekon NPO 1 did Bed & Breakfast simultaneous good business with just over a million.

