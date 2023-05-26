The chapter “In the background there is room” brought tense moments. One of them occurred between Joel, Jimmy and Alessia. After getting trapped in an elevator, the couple started talking about their feelings and ended up kissing. From one moment to the next, they both thought that the right moment had arrived, but suddenly the elevator opened and they saw Charo’s eldest son surprised.

The “Fish Boy” yelled when he saw them very close together and began to bother them, after interrupting the special moment. “They have come to ‘chiquitinguear'”, he told the young people, who were very embarrassed. To take the tension out of what happened, Joel began to tell them that he is escaping from justice, after helping Mike steal money to rescue Macarena. VIDEO: America TV

