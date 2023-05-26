Izvestia: Russia wants to remove Nissin Foods American noodles from sales because of GMOs

In Russia, they wanted to withdraw American instant noodles from the Nissin Foods brand from the market. It is reported “News”.

As it became known to the publication, the Public Consumer Initiative (OPI) sent a corresponding appeal to Rospotrebnadzor. As the head of the OPI Oleg Pavlov explained, the reason was the discovery in the noodles of one of the types of genetically modified soybeans, which is banned in Russia. He stressed that this type of soy is not registered in the country, and its harm to health has not been studied.

At the same time, the OPI pointed to the fact that, despite the ban on the import of this noodle, these products can be bought in online stores.

Earlier, Russia suspended the import of a number of products from China due to violations found. Prohibited ingredients were found in the goods. In particular, freeze-dried corn noodles, corn vermicelli, corn chips, eggs with chocolate cream dessert and cookies with a surprise toy inside found genetically modified corn DNA, as well as genetically modified soybean DNA in an amount of more than 0.9 percent.