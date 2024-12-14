Joel Alvarez (21-3) has the possibility of being among the 15 best mixed martial arts (MMA) fighters in the world. In front there is only one obstacle, Drakkar Klose (15-2-1). The Phenom has two victories in a row and, after solving his visa problems, he returns to fight in the United States, specifically in Tampa (Florida), where he aspires to enter the big conversations.

It must be emphasized that the man from Gijón is not just anyone, as he has a one hundred percent completion rate. In other words, he has never reached a decision in any of his victories. This statistic is what makes their fight crucial in order to enter the top, since if they lose, that dream would be gone. One of his coaches from CD Tibet, Borja Álvarez, conveys on ABC his confidence ahead of the next fight. «We are pretty calm», he confirms.

This is not surprising, since Joel Álvarez comes in great shape and with many tools that can give him victory. «I see him well, much better than other times“, with a much better mood,” says his coach in a confident tone. However, he remains cautious about how the fight may develop, saying that he does not believe that I reached three rounds but that anything can happen.

And his rival is not easy at all. Klose is coming off a streak of four wins and his record in the UFC is 9-2. Even with everything, Borja maintains complete confidence in his fighter: “He is a very complete man, but I honestly don’t see him as having many weapons to be able to put us in a lot of trouble.” In addition to this, he expresses what many think, and that is that after this fight it should be the turn of the ranking competitors.









Furthermore, in recent days there has been talk of Joel’s promotion, something that his coach sees as “a natural step.” It must be taken into account that Gijón measures 1.90 metersso he would still be great at welterweight. By way of conclusion, Borja comments that he would be delighted for the UFC to come to Spain in the form of Fight Night, and that “it would be perfect if [Joel] outside the headliner».