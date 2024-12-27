Ideas for the 50th anniversary of Franco’s death

The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, announced two weeks ago a series of activities under the slogan “Spain in freedom” on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the death of the dictator Franco. Although it should be noted that after the death of the dictator, the entire institutional framework of the regime continued, including the succession, which became effective on November 22, 1975 in the figure of Juan Carlos de Borbón as king. Juan Carlos I swore “by God and on the Holy Gospels, to comply and enforce the Fundamental Laws of the Kingdom and to remain loyal to the principles that inform the National Movement.” In fact, he inherited the same powers as Franco, following the Succession Law of 1947 and his election as successor in July 1969, a ceremony in which he swore fidelity to the principles of the National Movement and loyalty to Franco. It was not until the approval of the 1978 Constitution that his powers were limited, in exchange for becoming an inviolable person, according to article 56.3.

In any case, 1975 is a very significant date, which the coalition government wants to take advantage of to commemorate the beginning of the recovery of freedoms, with the transition period from dictatorship to democracy. Although it is important to emphasize that current democracy is heir to the first democracy that existed in this country during the Second Republic and that was truncated by the coup d’état of July 18, 1936. It should also be noted that precisely the origin of Francoism is in the violence and civil war that caused this military coup against a democratic and legitimate regime.