Judgments | The man was obsessively trying to make his friend his wife

A man from Lohja wanted to make a friend his wife “by any means”. In the Court of Appeal, the man's sentence was reduced.

Fifty a man stalked a woman he knew who was in a wheelchair for years. The man received a prison sentence.

The stalking started in 2014. The man and the woman had gotten to know each other, drank wine together and were close, but a relationship did not develop between them.

However, according to the woman, the man did not accept that the relationship remained a friendship.

The man had started sending the woman messages in which he had alternately confessed his love and molested her. According to the woman, the man said that he would make the woman his wife “by any means”.

Man had also appeared behind the woman's window to stare and followed her movements outside the home.

Over the years, the man had brought her dozens of orchids, among other things. According to the woman's estimate, the man sent her up to 500 flowers.

In addition to that, the man left dozens of crane origamis in the woman's yard, one wing of which had been burned.

Sometimes a man and a woman met each other by mutual consent. One meeting ended in an argument, in connection with which the man had put the woman's hand on a hot stove.

The man's threatening behavior continued until 2020.

Man admitted that he visited the woman sometimes with “normal surprise visits”. The origami man said that it symbolized that he had become crippled because of the woman's treatment.

The district court assessed that the man's infatuation had turned into obsessive control because he could not find a response to his feelings.

The man had previous convictions for, among other things, assault.

Western Uusimaa the district court sentenced a man born in 1970 to 10 months in prison for stalking, three assaults, one basic and one aggravated violation of domestic peace, two violations of a restraining order, and illegal threats.

In addition, the man was ordered to pay various compensations of 8,700 euros to the victim.

Man appealed his sentence to the Court of Appeal. The Helsinki Court of Appeal rejected the charges of aggravated breach of domestic peace and one of assault, because, according to the court, there was insufficient evidence for the cases.

The man was sentenced to six months in prison. The Court of Appeal considered that the man can compensate the punishment with 143 hours of community service, because a long time had passed since the man's actions.

In addition, the compensation awarded to the woman was reduced by 3,200 euros.