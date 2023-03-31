Joe Biden’s silence on Trump’s impeachment: ‘I have no comment’

US President Joe Biden refused this Friday to comment on the indictment of former President Donald Trump, who accused him of carrying out a “political persecution” against him.

(Further: Trump says indictment is ‘political persecution and election interference’)

At the White House and before boarding Marine One, the presidential helicopter, bound for Mississippi, the president was asked insistently by the press, but refused to answer.

(Also: Will impeachment ruin Donald Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign?)



“I have no comment on Trump”he said, in his first direct reference to the issue after a New York grand jury voted Thursday afternoon to indict Trump in a lawsuit related to paying porn actress Stormy Daniels for her silence.

In 2006, Stormy met Trump at a celebrity golf tournament. Photo: AFP / Instagram @thestormydaniels

Trump thus became the first former US president indicted for criminal offences.

After the news was released, the former Republican president stated in a statement that this is yet another example of the “witch hunt” to which he is subjected and accused Biden’s Democratic Party of “using Justice as a weapon to punish a political opponent.”

(More news: The tangle of judicial processes that corner former President Donald Trump)

“It’s going to turn massively against Joe Biden,” he said. The Stormy Daniels case It is not the only process in which the controversial Trump, 76, has been involvedand in fact he has several open for crimes of a political, economic and sexual nature.

Trump, who announced his candidacy in the 2024 presidential election in November, may see his political goals seriously hampered if any of these pending cases go forward.

EFE