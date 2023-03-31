Saturday, April 1, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Joe Biden’s silence on Trump’s impeachment: ‘I have no comment’

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 31, 2023
in World
0
Joe Biden’s silence on Trump’s impeachment: ‘I have no comment’


close

Trump and Biden Debate

Donald Trump and Joe Biden.

Donald Trump and Joe Biden.

For his part, Trump said in a statement that the impeachment is further evidence of a “witch hunt.”

US President Joe Biden refused this Friday to comment on the indictment of former President Donald Trump, who accused him of carrying out a “political persecution” against him.

(Further: Trump says indictment is ‘political persecution and election interference’)

At the White House and before boarding Marine One, the presidential helicopter, bound for Mississippi, the president was asked insistently by the press, but refused to answer.

See also  Cristiano Ronaldo: This is how he defends himself against Wayne Rooney's attacks

(Also: Will impeachment ruin Donald Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign?)

“I have no comment on Trump”he said, in his first direct reference to the issue after a New York grand jury voted Thursday afternoon to indict Trump in a lawsuit related to paying porn actress Stormy Daniels for her silence.

In 2006, Stormy met Trump at a celebrity golf tournament.

Photo:

AFP / Instagram @thestormydaniels

Trump thus became the first former US president indicted for criminal offences.

After the news was released, the former Republican president stated in a statement that this is yet another example of the “witch hunt” to which he is subjected and accused Biden’s Democratic Party of “using Justice as a weapon to punish a political opponent.”

(More news: The tangle of judicial processes that corner former President Donald Trump)

“It’s going to turn massively against Joe Biden,” he said. The Stormy Daniels case It is not the only process in which the controversial Trump, 76, has been involvedand in fact he has several open for crimes of a political, economic and sexual nature.

See also  Genoa, grows marijuana at home in Carignano: arrested by the local police

Trump, who announced his candidacy in the 2024 presidential election in November, may see his political goals seriously hampered if any of these pending cases go forward.

EFE

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Joe #Bidens #silence #Trumps #impeachment #comment

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Experts, ‘gastroenterologists and general practitioners together to improve patient journey’

Experts, 'gastroenterologists and general practitioners together to improve patient journey'

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result