Joe Biden’s silence on Trump’s impeachment: ‘I have no comment’

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Donald Trump and Joe Biden.
Donald Trump and Joe Biden.
For his part, Trump said in a statement that the impeachment is further evidence of a “witch hunt.”
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
US President Joe Biden refused this Friday to comment on the indictment of former President Donald Trump, who accused him of carrying out a “political persecution” against him.
(Further: Trump says indictment is ‘political persecution and election interference’)
At the White House and before boarding Marine One, the presidential helicopter, bound for Mississippi, the president was asked insistently by the press, but refused to answer.
(Also: Will impeachment ruin Donald Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign?)
“I have no comment on Trump”he said, in his first direct reference to the issue after a New York grand jury voted Thursday afternoon to indict Trump in a lawsuit related to paying porn actress Stormy Daniels for her silence.
Trump thus became the first former US president indicted for criminal offences.
After the news was released, the former Republican president stated in a statement that this is yet another example of the “witch hunt” to which he is subjected and accused Biden’s Democratic Party of “using Justice as a weapon to punish a political opponent.”
(More news: The tangle of judicial processes that corner former President Donald Trump)
“It’s going to turn massively against Joe Biden,” he said. The Stormy Daniels case It is not the only process in which the controversial Trump, 76, has been involvedand in fact he has several open for crimes of a political, economic and sexual nature.
Trump, who announced his candidacy in the 2024 presidential election in November, may see his political goals seriously hampered if any of these pending cases go forward.
EFE
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Joe #Bidens #silence #Trumps #impeachment #comment
Leave a Reply