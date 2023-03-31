A leaker has revealed new details about Avatars: Frontiers of Pandorareporting what would seem to be the synopsis of the Ubisoft game, which talks about features such as aerial combat, crafting And ability for the characters.

Just days away from the leak with two new images from Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, it definitely looks like that something is moving for the long-awaited tie-in of the James Cameron film saga. Maybe an announcement with the release date will come soon?

“Kidnapped by the RDA, you, a Na’vi child, are being trained to serve their purpose,” reads the description. “You must reconnect with your ancient heritage and unite with the other clans to protect Pandora.”

“Harness your incredible strength and agility as you shape your character, craft new equipment, upgrade skills and weapons to suit your play style. Take on the treacherous Pandora as you wield traditional Na’vi weapons, including the bow and spear, or take advantage of your human origins to use more devastating tools like the assault rifle and shotgun.”

“Capture and bond with your very own banshee, a massive dragon-like predator that will give you an edge in dogfights and can be used to cover long distances. Unravel the wonders of the Western Frontier, a never-before-seen continent of Pandora : Travel through beautiful and unpredictable open-world regions where letting your guard down can be a deadly risk.”