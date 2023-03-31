Chihuahua.- The lawyer of the former governor of Chihuahua, Cesar Duarteassured that the former PRI member suffered a heart attack this week and has not received medical attention suitable in prison. However, the Secretary of State Public Security (SSPE) rejected the “rumor”.

In accordance with Reformlawyer Juan Carlos Mendoza announced that César Duarte suffered a heart attack on Tuesday, March 28, and that his delicate health situation it was even confirmed by a specialist cardiologist on Thursday.

“The heart attack was on Tuesdaywithout being able to warn with the seriousness of the situation that was presented at that moment, although there were already clear indications of the need for medical attention specific”, indicated the defense of the former PRI member.

“At the moment he has very high blood pressure, although stable, he is not feeling well. And he may have another cardiac complication, “added the litigator about Duarte.

He explained that the former governor of Chihuahua remains in his cell in the Cereso by Achilles Serdán, where he has not received medical attention despite his condition. “Only officials have visited security to determine their situation,” he explained.

However, the Secretary of State Public Security assured that the rumor is “false” that Duarte has suffered a heart attack.

“The Secretary of State Public Security (SSPE) reports that the rumor that former Governor César DJ suffered a heart attack while he was confined inside the Center for Social Readaptation No. 1 of Aquiles Serdán is false,” he said. it’s a statement.

He explained that the Diploma General of the General Staff, Ricardo Fernández Acosta, General Director of the Chihuahua Penitentiary System, reported that Duarte was receiving a visit when the rumor of his alleged heart attack began.

“The SSPE discards the publications circulating on social networks about a severe impact on the health of the mentioned PPL (person deprived of liberty), “he noted. “So far, the PPL César Horacio DJ He is in good health and remains an intern at CERESO No. 1 in Aquiles Serdán“.

César Duarte is in prison for the alleged crimes of embezzlement and criminal association for 96 million 685 thousand 253 pesos, derived from acts of corruption during his tenure as governor of Chihuahua.

The former PRI member was extradited to Mexico in June 2022, after having been in prison in Florida since July 2020.