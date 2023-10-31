In the last four months there have been cases of suspicious illnesses among the operators of the 118 Emilia Est operations center in Bologna and the Local Health Authority has filed a complaint with the Prosecutor’s Office.

This was announced in a note by the Bolognese healthcare company itself, following an article published this morning in Il Resto del Carlino, in which news of the internal investigation by the Local Health Authority is given after several cases of illness among the operators of the 118 call centre. , including two helicopter pilots.

Operators, doctors and helicopter pilots of the 118 Emilia Est operations center of the Ospedale Maggiore have, for a few weeks, been hit by a real wave of illnesses: syncope, fainting, numbness associated with excruciating pain in the belly and stomach. Two people, in particular, were hospitalized and had to undergo invasive maneuvers to recover.

The story began when the first victim, an operator, began to show the first symptoms: after him, two helicopter pilots.

The work environment in which the operators alternate is made up of an independent two-storey building, which includes the operators who answer calls, the air ambulance doctors and, for a few months, also the doctor Link (the figure who coordinates the interventions of ambulances and medical vehicles in the area). There is a central room and an emergency room, then the administrative offices, but the entire complex can only be entered with a badge.

The Local Health Authority is continuing to verify the situation inside the structure, but in the meantime the investigation by the Prosecutor’s Office has also started, which intends to open a case against unknown persons. The main aim of the investigation is to ascertain whether it is a case of poisoning, given that all other causes have been ruled out.

The general director of the ASL, Paolo Bordon, declared: “I don’t feel like saying that it was poisoning, but we made a complaint because the environmental data were all correct and negative.”