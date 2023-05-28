The president of United States, Joe Bidenand the Republican leader of the House of Representatives, kevin mccarthyarrived this Saturday at a agreement in principle to raise the debt ceiling, media reported as Bloomberg and NBC.

Biden and McCarthy talked in the afternoon to refine the details of a pact, in order to prevent the United States from going into default.

NBC and CNN They detailed that both parties will review the text of the agreement overnight to ensure that it aligns with the tentative agreement.

When a final consensus is reached, the 72-hour rule will have to be followed, which gives legislators three days to read the text before voting on it in the House.

President of the United States, Joe Biden.

The principle agreement between republicans and democrats will allow the debt ceiling to be raised to avoid economic default that had been set by the Secretary of the Treasury for this Monday, June 5.

One of the points of the possible agreement is the drastic cut in federal spending. In addition, the plan will allow the United States Government to borrow money to pay its debts until the year 2025.

according to Washington Post, “It is expected that much of the emerging agreement reflect the initial demands of the Republicans after party lawmakers took control of the House in January and strategized to take advantage of the debt ceiling to achieve their political agenda,” the newspaper reported.

Although, the aforementioned medium revealed that there is a malaise on the part of some republican and democrat members by the size of the plan and its scope, underscoring that: “the difficult task facing the two leaders in pushing legislation through the cheating-prone and closely divided House and Senate with about a week to spare.”

HAROLD YEPES

With information from El Universal (Mexico) / GDA

