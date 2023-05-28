The Brazilian forward of Real MadridRodrygo was the protagonist when scoring two goals that ensured the merengue victory against the Seville by 1-2 in it Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán Stadium: However, the attacker admitted that he was a bit angry when he was substituted after 81 minutes for Nacho Fernandez, since he wanted to score another goal. Despite his frustration, Carlo Ancelotti he assured him that he had already done a great job and that with the result in his favor they were on their way to winning the match.

Rodrygowho scored a total of nine goals in The leagueincluding the two scored in the match against Seville, expressed his satisfaction for the victory in this “penultimate game” of the competition. He highlighted that the team played in a serious and concentrated way, and compared the positive performance of this match with the previous match against Vallecano Rayin which they also played well.

The South American player was happy to have won as visitors and commented that it is difficult for him to choose which of the two goals he liked the most. He considers that both were beautiful, but he stressed that the second one was especially outstanding, as it originated from a perfect counterattack. Although he valued free-kicking as something special, since he hadn’t done so in a long time, he was satisfied with his two goals overall.

Regarding free kicks, Rodrygo He mentioned that they always train and argue about who will take the shot before each occasion. He stressed that the team has good pitchers and that the person in charge of the pitch is the one who feels most confident at that moment. In this case, he took the ball and took the shot, but he fully trusts all his teammates in those situations..