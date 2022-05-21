The US president paid tribute to the fallen in the Korean War on May 21 (1950-1953).

The solemn event took place at the National Cemetery in Seoul, during the second day of his visit to South Korea.

Biden laid a wreath at the war memorial and observed a minute of silence in honor of those who lost their lives in a conflict in which the US took part to defend the South from the North and which has not been closed even with a peace agreement, so technically both Koreas remain at war.

Then, the US president moved to the new presidential office in Seoul to hold a summit with his South Korean counterpart, Yoon Suk-yeol.

Yoon Suk-yeol, President of South Korea.

Yoon, who took office just eleven days ago, has vowed to toughen his stance on North Korea.which does not even seem willing to dialogue with Seoul and Washington now that it is suffering a wave of covid in its territory for the first time in a pandemic.

(Read more: Why is Joe Biden visiting South Korea and Japan?).

Among the main issues to be discussed at the summit, in addition to Seoul’s accession to the IPEF and the pandemic situation in the impoverished country, is analyzing the intentions of North Korea, which after approving a weapons modernization plan has carried out a record number of weapons tests this year.

Depending on the degree of threat, it is believed that Yoon, who has opted to further strengthen ties with Washington, it could call for an increased presence of US assets in the South.

(Keep reading: How is North Korea coping with covid-19 in the face of drug shortages?).

Biden’s visit – who travels to Japan on Sunday – to Asia, the first since he came to power, is marked by the threat that Pyongyang could launch an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) or even a nuclear test during his stay in the region and also because of the ongoing tensions between Washington and Beijing.

In that sense, The US and South Korean presidents are also expected to discuss the establishment of the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF)a cooperation mechanism that many believe seeks to isolate China from regional supply chains.

EFE